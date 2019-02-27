Here's where you can watch every episode of Game of Thrones before season eight

Game of Thrones fans don't have to wait too much longer to wait for the eighth and final series, but after a nearly two-year break, how much will they actually remember about the storyline of the hit but complicated show? Ahead of the show's return on Monday 15 April, NOW TV has confirmed that seasons one to eight will be available from Friday 1 March, meaning that dedicated fans will have over a month to catch up on the first 67 episodes!

Seasons one to seven will be available on NOW TV from 1 April

For fans who need a refresher (and be warned, spoilers ahead), the season seven finale of the fantasy show saw Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow travel to Winterfell together with her army and dragons in order to fight the White Walkers, while in King's Landing Cersei betrays her treaty with Dany and Jon and decides to wait out the war, and a shocked Jaime reacts by leaving her once and for all to join the fight in the North.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, opened up about what to expect from season eight during the Oscars, telling E! : "It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know. It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there's going to be some things... I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people." Producer Bryan Cogman has also opened up about the finale, explaining: "It is about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death. It's an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honours very much what [George RR Martin] set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head."

