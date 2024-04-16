Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson's new movie debuts with strong Rotten Tomatoes rating

Lionsgate

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the new film starring Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson, has debuted with a strong score of 82% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The latest film from Guy Ritchie follows a secret organisation during the Second World War, with their exploits giving birth to modern-day black operations.

In addition to Cavill and Ritchson, the stacked cast for the action film includes Henry Golding, Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, with the plot being partly based on true events.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release in the US on Friday (April 19), the first reviews have come in, with the film garnering an impressive 87% approval rating from its first 15 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

A selection of reviews can be found below:

Indie Wire

"Ritchie pumps this story full of enough cheeky rodomontade that it's able to stay afloat on the strength of its own meat-headed bluster, and eventually sail back to England on the residual breeze of the better movie it could have been."

The Hollywood Reporter

"It's moderately entertaining because there's a fascinating historical footnote at the root of it, but the execution doesn't maximise the story's potential.”"

The Wrap

"The whole cast is having a wonderful time. It's a hangout movie about taking down white supremacists, en masse and with violent glee. It's hard not to get swept up in this film's simple pleasures."

Variety

"The movie relies on a terrific ensemble in nearly all its lead roles… Ritchson - between his homoerotic flirting and homicidal flair - seems destined to be the fan favourite."

Mashable

"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has its moments, harkening back to the winsome rogues and madcap mayhem of Ritchie's early gems, like Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is released in the US on April 19; there is no UK release date yet.

