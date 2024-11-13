Helen Worth wore a custom T-shirt covered in her Coronation Street husbands for her leaving do

Helen Worth wore a T-shirt covered in the names of her former 'Coronation Street' husbands for her leaving do.

The 73-year-old actress is leaving the soap after 50 years as Gail Platt, and she stepped into Nick's Bistro on the cobbles set sporting a T-shirt featuring her character's former flames Brian Tilsley, Martin Platt, Richard Hillman, Joe McIntyre and Michael Rodwell.

Her on-screen son Jack P. Shepherd (David Platt) told the 'On The Sofa' podcast: "I thought that was a nice touch, that was quite amusing.

“Then she gave a little speech and thanked everybody and said what a marvellous time she’d had and she’s going to miss everybody — there were lots of tears.

"She didn’t want a fanfare. So we kind of convinced her to do something because it was for everybody.”

The group then headed to a Manchester restaurant for a goodbye meal with the Platts family joining in the fun.

Ben Price - who plays her other on-screen son Nick Tilsley - revealed the group had to book a private room to avoid any "awkward" situations.

He explained: "You don’t want to make too much of it, but if you don’t have a private room, you’ve got a whole table of The Platts. It’s just awkward.

“It’s The Platts Christmas do and it just stops a place.

“It was a really personal moment for us all. I think she had a really good send-off. We’ll miss her.”

Helen filmed her final scenes last month ahead of her departure before the end of the year, but fans still don't know exactly how she will be exiting the show.

She previously said: "I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

"I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

"The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."