Hard Miles review – Matthew Modine stars in scenic cycling cliche-fest

A Pringle thief told police "once you pop, you can't stop" after his arrest over a series of robberies. Adam Spencer stole 17 tubes of Pringles in one go during his thieving spree in April and May in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. Spencer was spotted on Tuesday by police officers on patrol in the area, who identified him as the suspect they had been looking for over a series of burglaries and shop thefts.