Hard Miles review – Matthew Modine stars in scenic cycling cliche-fest
Another factually based sports drama celebrating – yawn – inspirational mentorship, gutsy tenacity and physical endurance, Hard Miles hauls its tired-out premise up approximately 750 miles of winding, mountainous roads in search of a foregone conclusion. Matthew Modine stars as Greg Townsend, a keen cyclist and a dedicated, long-serving officer at a young offender institution who sees an opportunity to combine his passions by dragging a team of teenage criminals on a two-wheel excursion to the Grand Canyon. The widescreen cinematography makes the very most of the awesome vistas; the screenplay makes heavy weather of a route that takes in pretty much every uplifting sports movie cliche going.
In UK and Irish cinemas now