Guardian writers on their ultimate feelgood movies: ‘For when humanity lets me down’

“Feelgood” movies are often thought of as big-hearted romantic comedies, comforting classics, or childhood favourites that still hold up decades later. In our series, My feelgood movie, Guardian writers reflect on their go-to flick, and explain why their pick is endlessly rewatchable.

Father of the Bride

Starring: Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Martin Short

Directed by: Charles Shyer

Why our writer loves it: “Why do I come back to this film again and again? As a girl and younger woman I was emphatically against marriage (though I’ve since softened) and watched it more as a comedy horror than anything aspirational. The only aspect of the Bankses’ life I’d want is the kitchen. And yet watching Franck and the family put on their ridiculous show makes me want to be part of it. I love ritual, and ceremony, and Steve Martin, and Martin Short, and Diane Keaton.” (Laura Snapes)

Where to watch: Father of the Bride is available on Hulu and Disney+ in the US and on Disney+ in the UK and Australia.

Diggstown AKA Midnight Sting

Starring: James Woods and Louis Gossett Jr

Directed by: Michael Ritchie

Why our writer loves it: “Diggstown is the perfect feelgood movie – a breezy but exciting genre mashup with enough of a hangout vibe that you can have it on in the background, but also enough stakes that you will inevitably end up giving it your full attention.” (Zach Vasquez)

Where to watch: Diggstown is available on Amazon Prime.

Burlesque

Starring: Cher and Christina Aguilera

Directed by: Steve Antin

Why our writer loves it: “Many of those who panned Burlesque on its release would feel punished by this cosmically appointed choice of comfort movie. A sequined patchwork quilt of all manner of backstage musicals and melodramas from various eras of Hollywood – starring, in a naked reach for cross-generational gay fandom, dual divas Christina Aguilera and Cher – the film inspired critical comparisons to A Star is Born, Cabaret and Showgirls, most of them unflattering. It made $90m at the global box office: not a flop but not a palpable hit either, least of all for a film where the feather budget alone could have funded a modest indie drama. Antin, whose long but scattered pre-Burlesque career ran the gamut from acting to screenwriting to stunt work to producing Pussycat Dolls reality shows, hasn’t directed another film since. The world, by and large, hasn’t mourned.” (Guy Lodge)

Where to watch: Burlesque is available to watch on Netflix in the US, on Sky Cinema in the UK and ABC iView and Amazon Prime in Australia.

Head of State

Starring: Chris Rock and Bernie Mac

Directed by: Chris Rock

Why our writer loves it: “I’ve come back to this film so many times after the election for laughs, only to wind up seeing the whole picture as a clearer allegory for Kamala Harris’s defeat than Obama’s victory. Like Harris, [Chris Rock starring as Mays Gilliam, a small-time politician turned presidential hopeful] was a party sacrifice, offered up to make a certain loss look less bad on the cards, thrown into the fray at the 11th hour, plugged into a humming campaign apparatus, and touted as a history maker. It really makes you think about how close comedy is to horror.” (Andrew Lawrence)

Where to watch: Head of State is available to stream in the US on Freevee, Tubi, Paramount+ and MGM+, in the UK on Paramount+ and on Amazon Prime in Australia.

A Knight’s Tale

Starring: Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon and Paul Bettany

Directed by: Brian Helgeland

Why our writer loves it: “To me, watching a feelgood film is an intensely nostalgic exercise. That’s because whenever a film is special or timely enough to take up lodging in your heart, rewatching it is also an act of remembering an old version of yourself. A Knight’s Tale is shaded by the genuine sadness of Ledger’s death only seven years after its release, but when I watch it I also remember the way it used to make me feel, as a girl who loved the jousting because her older brother did, all the while secretly cherishing an action film for being so brazenly sentimental.” (Francesca Carington)

Where to watch: A Knight’s Tale is available on Amazon Prime in the US and available to rent digitally in the UK and Australia.

Alita: Battle Angel

Starring: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz and Jennifer Connelly

Directed by: Robert Rodriguez

Why our writer loves it: “My feelgood movie for when humanity lets me down is Alita: Battle Angel, a movie where much of humanity hangs out in a city-sized junkpile. And though I don’t press play with this aspect particularly in mind, it’s nice to imagine a future where things have gone terribly wrong (that just seems realistic at this point) yet unforeseen triumphs still emerge from the tech-nightmare garbage heap. There are plenty of more time-honored films that take a more direct path to temporary bliss, including sci-fi movies better-equipped to restore faith in humanity.” (Jesse Hassenger)

Where to watch: Alita: Battle Angel is available to watch on Hulu in the US, on Netflix and Disney+ in the UK and on Disney+ in Australia.

I Know Where I’m Going!

Starring: Wendy Hiller, Roger Livesey, Pamela Brown

Directed by: Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger

Why our writer loves it: ”I Know Where I’m Going! offers up such portentous moments of mystical and romantic significance lightly, alongside comical asides and colourful eccentricity. It’s a disarming strategy, which tends to leave the audience every bit as bewitched as (the film’s main character) Joan. In this corner of the universe, anything might be possible, even an ancient curse.” (Pamela Hutchinson)

