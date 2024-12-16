Grace Dent set to replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

Grace Dent is being lined up to replace Gregg Wallace on 'MasterChef'.

The 60-year-old former greengrocer stepped back from co-presenting duties on the BBC cookery show amid allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and inappropriate behaviour - which he profusely denies - following "13 complaints" from "over 4,000 contestants" in the 20 years he has worked on all forms of the show and it has now been claimed the 51-year-old restaurant critic - who has regularly appeared on the series as a guest judge - will be fronting the programme alongside 59-year-old star John Torode.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper: "Grace is the perfect choice to replace Gregg on 'MasterChef'.

"She's knowledgeable about food and opinionated, plus it's great to have a woman as a judge on the show.

"It will shake things up and give the series the boost it needs after such an upsetting and uncertain time.

"She is already a fan favourite and has won lots of respect in the foodie world, thanks to her no-nonsense style and sense of humour.

"Bosses love her already, know she is a safe pair of hands and trust her to help steer the ship with John to steadier waters."

Among those accusing Wallace of inappropriate behaviour is former 'Newsnight' presenter Kirsty Wark, who took part in 'Celebrity MasterChef' in 2011.

The 69-year-old broadcaster told the BBC: "There were two occasions in particular where he used sexualised language in front of a number of people and it wasn’t as if anyone engaged with this.

"It was completely one-way traffic. But I think people were uncomfortable, and [it was] something that I really did not expect to happen."