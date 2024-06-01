Godzilla Minus One gets surprise Netflix release

Godzilla Minus One has been given a surprise Netflix release.

Previously, it was announced that the Oscar-winning Japanese film would be available on Prime Video, but only in Japan.

However, now fans all over the world, including the UK, can watch the action flick – with the monster movie available to stream on Netflix right now.

GODZILLA MINUS ONE



NOW ON NETFLIX! pic.twitter.com/EU4469oRfm — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2024

Related: Godzilla x Kong sequel gets disappointing update

The film, which is produced by Toho Studios, is set in post war Japan, which is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster.

Upon its initial release, it debuted with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and still sits at an impressive 98%.

In January, it also set a box office record when it became the highest-grossing Japanese-language film in North America after making over $50 million at the US box office.

Back in December, the producer of Godzilla Minus One, Minami Ichikawa, updated fans on if they can expect a follow up to the film. saying they don't plan on rushing to capitalise on the success of the movie.



Toho

Related: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now available to watch at home

Speaking to the Japanese GQ, he said: "We established a dedicated 'Godzilla Room' division at Toho in 2019. We're collectively considering the future of the Godzilla character.

"We've had things like animated Godzilla films in the past, so we're brainstorming new avenues to expand the Godzilla universe, including publications, merchandise, and collaboration products.

"However, I don't feel the need to rush the next installment of a live-action film," he added. "Good films are all about quality. We want great ideas, an excellent script, a talented director, and the right cast to work on it carefully. Godzilla deserves to have that level of intentionality."

Godzilla Minus One is available to stream on Netflix now.

You Might Also Like