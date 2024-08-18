The Godfather II actor John Aprea dies aged 83

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
John Aprea portraying young Salvatore Tessio in ‘The Godfather Part II.’ Aprea died on August 5 2024 at the age of 83 (screengrab/ Paramount Pictures)
John Aprea portraying young Salvatore Tessio in ‘The Godfather Part II.’ Aprea died on August 5 2024 at the age of 83 (screengrab/ Paramount Pictures)

Actor John Aprea, known for playing Salvatore Tessio in The Godfather Part II and mob muscle in 1991's New Jack City, has died at the age of 83.

Aprea died on August 5 of natural causes, according to his manager, Will Levine.

The actor was living in Los Angeles at the time of his death, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A native of New Jersey, Aprea appeared in films and television roles beginning in the late 1960s and continued acting up until 2023. He portrayed the father of John Stamos' Uncle Jesse on Full House, and appeared in Days of Our Lives, Knots Landing, CSI, and The Sopranos, among many other productions.

Many of his roles were mob oriented. He played two separate characters — both shot by women — on the NBC soap opera Another World during the show's 10-year run in the 90s, and in 1981 played a mob boss in the miniseries The Gangster Chronicles. He also starred as the father on a short-lived comedy called The Montefuscos in 1975. The show only lasted nine episodes.

His most notable role is arguably that of young Tessio in The Godfather Part II.

Aprea had met the film's director, Francis Ford Coppola, while he was bartending in Los Angeles. He auditioned for the starring role of Michael Corleone in the first movie The Godfather, but that role ultimately went to Al Pacino.

John Aprea portraying young Salvatore Tessio in ‘The Godfather Part II.’ Aprea died on August 5 2024 at the age of 83 (screengrab/ Paramount Pictures)
John Aprea portraying young Salvatore Tessio in ‘The Godfather Part II.’ Aprea died on August 5 2024 at the age of 83 (screengrab/ Paramount Pictures)

Aprea returned for the sequel and took his place among the Corleone crime family. The second movie in part examines the life of young Vito Corleone, who was played by Martin Brando in the original film and whose younger counterpart was played by Robert De Niro.

Aprea took the role seriously, and called Abe Vigoda – who played Tessio in The Godfather – seeking advice. Vigoda wasn't exactly helpful.

“I don’t know what I did. Just have a good time, kid,” Vigoda reportedly told Aprea.

Aprea was born in New Jersey to Italian immigrants on March 4 1941. He and his family moved back to Italy for several years before they returned to New Jersey, where he stayed until the early 1960s. He moved to New York City to become an actor, and eventually moved again to Los Angeles for his first role as a hitman in the Steve McQueen vehicle Bullitt in 1967.

He had steady work as a character actor up until his final credit in 2023.

Aprea is survived by his third wife, Betsy, who he was married to for 25 years, as well as his daughter Nicole and stepchildren Marika and Valentino.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Hideki Matsuyama avoids collapse and rallies to win FedEx Cup playoffs opener

    Hideki Matsuyama lost a five-shot lead in four holes and responded with birdies on two of the toughest holes on the course to salvage an even-par 70 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The start of the PGA Tour's postseason had tense moments at the top of the leaderboard and on the bubble to determine the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup who advanced. Nick Dunlap went from a chance to win to needing his best drive just to extend his season, and he delivered his best of the day to advance to next week.

  • Ohtani hits 39th homer and Kershaw pitches Dodgers to 2-1 win over slumping Cardinals

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his National League-leading 39th home run and Clayton Kershaw tossed six shutout innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Reveals She Sleeps 13 Hours A Day Because She’s ‘So Exhausted’ From Touring

    The pop star spilled the tea amid her Guts Tour.

  • See the full field of 50 golfers advancing to the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines

    It's the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and there's now just 50 golfers still alive in the PGA Tour's 2024 season. The were 70 Tour pros who made the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis to kick off the postseason and a few big…

  • Australian insurer Suncorp's forecasts slower total premium growth in fiscal 2025

    The insurer, which posted a 14% rise in general insurance gross written premiums for fiscal 2024, expects growth to be in the mid to high single digits for the current fiscal year. The company's general insurance gross written premiums of A$14.1 billion for fiscal 2024 was underpinned by price increases which offset natural hazard and higher reinsurance costs. The country's second-biggest insurer by market value recorded cash earnings of A$1.37 billion ($913.24 million) for the full year ended June 30, higher than A$1.18 billion in the prior year but missing a Visible Alpha consensus of A$1.52 billion.

  • The return of Oriol Romeu

    Oriol Romeu will wear the red and white shirt again. The midfielder from Ulldecona arrives at Montilivi on loan after a season at FC Barcelona. The pivot, who will train with the team tomorrow, return...

  • Home and Away's Tristan Gorey responds to co-star's shocking exit

    Home and Away star Tristan Gorey has shared his feelings about his co-star's exit.

  • Australia's Westpac posts steady Q3 profit, helped by higher capital earnings

    Based on the company's average quarterly performance in the first half of 2024, Westpac's unaudited net profit showed a 6% increase. However, decade-high interest rates and growing cost-of-living pressures are impacting households' ability to repay loans on time, thereby increasing financial stress for Australian banks. "The cost of living and high interest rates remain a challenge for some customers while many businesses are facing cost pressures and experiencing lower demand," Westpac said.

  • 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Southwind

    Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings. The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at

  • Mass. gov. among Democrats in Chicago for DNC, Kamala Harris nomination

    The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Chicago, where party leaders and delegates have gathered to officially nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as the first African-American and Asian-American woman for president.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan meet with Afro-Colombian leaders to wrap up their first visit to Colombia

    CALI, Colombia (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wrapped up their visit to Colombia on Sunday by participating in a forum on the challenges facing women of African descent as they participate in politics.

  • Yankees and Tigers are kids for a day, mingling among Little Leaguers

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Aaron Judge heard steady cries of “Judge!” from kids that flocked to the New York Yankees slugger from the moment he stepped off the team plane to his appearance at the Little League World Series.

  • Austin Butler Rings in His 33rd Birthday with N.Y.C. Stroll with Girlfriend Kaia Gerber

    The couple held hands during a casual walk in Manhattan on Aug. 17

  • Djokovic calls for better use of instant replay after Auger-Aliassime's elimination

    Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is among those calling for instant replay to be used more effectively in the sport after Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Cincinnati Open due to a controversial call from a chair umpire on match point.

  • White Sox vs. Astros Highlights

    Ky Bush and the White Sox take on Framber Valdez and the Astros on August 18, 2024

  • Rennes routs big-spending Lyon 3-0 in French league

    Rennes enjoyed a commanding 3-0 victory over big-spending Lyon in the French league on Sunday.

  • Blanco homers again to help the Royals complete a sweep of the Reds with an 8-1 victory

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Dairon Blanco hit his third home run in two days and started a rally with a bunt single as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday to complete a series sweep.

  • Stallings' RBI single lifts Rockies over Padres 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Jacob Stallings drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Sunday.

  • Blinken to renew push for Gaza ceasefire

    STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv Sunday. A visit aimed at intensifying diplomatic pressure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and end the bloodshed between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.But just hours after he landed, Hamas raised doubts about the mission …accusing Israel of undermining his efforts.This is Blinken’s 10th trip to the region since the war began in October…According to a senior State Department official, Blinken plans to meet with senior Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday…before continuing on to Egypt.Netanyahu addressed negotiations at the start of a cabinet meeting on Sunday, saying:“There are things we can be flexible on and there are things that we cannot be flexible on, which we will insist on. We know how to distinguish between the two very well."His comments come as Israel is engaged in complex talks for the return of its hostages held in Gaza.A senior Biden administration said the situation was now at an "inflection point,"The mediating countries - Qatar, the United States and Egypt - have so far failed to narrow enough differences to reach an agreement in months of on-off negotiations, :: Deir al Balah, GazaMeanwhile, violence continued unabated in Gaza on Sunday……as Israeli strikes killed at least 21 people according to Palestinian health authorities.

  • Pitbull Rejects Speculation That Kesha’s Name Was Intentionally Removed From ‘Timber’ YouTube Video

    After some aggressive fan speculation, Pitbull went to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to address the rumors about why Kesha’s name was removed from the YouTube title of their 2013 music video, “Timber.” “[Kesha] and I have an incredible song together,” Pitbull wrote. “Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but …