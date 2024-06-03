Glen Powell recalls uncomfortable Hit Man sex scenes experience

Hit Man stars Adria Arjona and Glen Powell have shared that filming the movie's intimate scenes wasn't exactly a sexy experience.

They star in Richard Linklater's new movie about college professor and tech person Gary Johnson (Powell), who poses as an undercover hitman with the goal of arresting the people who hire him. But when Maddy Masters (Arjona) hires him to kill her abusive husband, the two become romantically involved.

Speaking with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Arjona recalled filming the sex scenes with Powell when she suddenly developed a rash.

Brian Roedel

"This will describe Glen really quickly," Arjona said as Powell was sat by her side.

"I'm breaking out in a rash and Glen is freaking out for me. He's like, 'What do you want?' He calls a nurse. This whole thing is happening. He's like, 'Adria, are you fine? Should we postpone this scene?', all this stuff."

"I was like, 'Dude, have you seen yourself in the mirror?'" she continued. "And he just looks at himself in the mirror. He's like, 'Oh my God, I have it too!' And he had it all over his body, but he was so focused on me."

Netflix

"We were like, 'Well, I guess we're just gonna put make-up on it,'" Arjona added.

"And we ended up going ahead, and we did all our sex scenes with this rash, which wasn't very sexy because it was more like 'Cut!' and we were both like 'Get off of me!'" she said as Powell laughed out loud.

Hit Man will become available to stream on Netflix on June 7.





