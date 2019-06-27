Glastonbury 2019: How to watch your favourite acts live on TV and online

If you were unlucky and didn't manage to bag yourself a ticket to this year's Glastonbury Festival, fear not, we've rounded up the top acts for you to watch over the festival weekend at home or on the move.

Glastonbury Festival will air across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four over the weekend, as well as BBC Radio Glastonbury, BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, 5 Live and 6 Music through the BBC Sounds app.

For those on-the-go, it will also be available to stream and catch-up on BBC iPlayer.