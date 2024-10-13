Gladiator star responds to Paul Mescal recasting

Gladiator actor Spencer Treat Clark has spoken about Paul Mescal taking over his role for the upcoming sequel.

The actor played Lucius Verus, the son of Russell Crowe's Maximus and Connie Nielsen's Lucilla, in the 2000 original. Now an adult, Lucius is the central character of the second film, with Normal People and All of Us Strangers actor Mescal playing him.

Speaking to People, Clark says he's fine with the recast. He told the publication: "The movie looks so good, and Paul's going to do such a great job. I've actually heard great things about the movie."

He added that members of the public often "forget" that he made the first film a quarter of a century ago, stating: "I feel like it was 25 years ago, but for some people, seeing me as an adult and being like, 'Oh my God, you're right. You were Lucius in Gladiator,' is so wild."

"But I'm really excited to see the movie and to see what Paul brings to it, and yeah, it comes out soon. So I'm excited for it," he concluded.

Some familiar faces are returning for the sequel. Not only is Nielsen back, but Derek Jacobi is back as Senator Gracchus, too. Meanwhile, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Tim McInnerny and Matt Lucas join Mescal as newcomers to Ridley Scott's world of swords and sandals.

Washington recently defended the use of his own accent in the film, in which he plays North African power broker Macrinus.

"Well, the thing was, where are we?” he said. "Whose accent would it be? What does that sound like anyway? You're going to end up imitating someone and end up with a bad African accent."

Gladiator II will be released in cinemas on November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US.

