Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham lands next movie role

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has landed a role in new movie Twinless.

The actor, best known for playing Lorelai Gilmore in the beloved US sitcom, has been confirmed as a new cast member alongside The Fall's Aisling Franciosi (via Deadline).

They join previously announced stars James Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien of The Maze Runner fame, who play the two male leads in this new dark comedy.

Twinless follows two young men whose paths cross when they attend a twin bereavement support group. The pair go on to form an unlikely bromance.



Details on Graham's role in the film remains unknown. Meanwhile, leading man Sweeney will both star in and direct the movie, which he also wrote, with co-star O'Brien signed on as an executive producer.

Twinless is set to explore themes of friendship, loss, and centres on the journey to self-discovery. The movie is currently being filmed on location in Portland, Oregon.

Twinless marks the second film role for Graham this year, who has recently wrapped filming on new festive movie The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

The film is based on the book of the same name by author Barbara Robinson and follows six misfit children who volunteer to star in their town's Christmas pageant.

Graham narrates the film and later appears in the film in an important cameo appearance. The family comedy also stars Ant-Man's Judy Greer and Pete Holmes of Crashing fame.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be released in US cinemas on November 15. Twinless is yet to confirm a release date.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Graham will also be returning to TV in a new series titled The Z-Suite, described as a multi-generational workplace comedy. Details remain limited but the Gilmore Girls star is set to star and executively produce the comedy.

Gilmore Girls is available to stream now on Netflix.





