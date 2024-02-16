Gerard Butler's Greenland 2 gets big update

STXfilms

The sequel to Greenland has had an exciting update, with Gerard Butler’s project getting a new title and production start date.

As reported by Variety, Greenland: Migration will begin production in April, with Butler reuniting with Morena Baccarin, writer Chris Sparling and director Ric Roman Waugh.

The sequel is said to focus on life after a comet decimated earth, with the “Garrity family forced to embark on a perilous journey across what’s left of Europe to find a new home.”

The first film saw Butler star as John Garrity, an engineer who attempts to flee Atlanta along with his wife Allison (Baccarin) and son Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd) after a comet threatens to destroy the planet.

Greenland received positive reviews upon its release in 2020, with Butler saying his role was different to his previous ones in the action genre, saying: “I had said to my team just before, 'It'd be great [to] have a character that has more of the Tom Hanks than Mike Bannon'.

“Shortly after, Greenland arrived on my doorstep. It has all the trappings and all the spectacle, but really it's an intimate character portrait and a love story, really, of this family coming back together.



“They're very fractured at the beginning of the movie and strangely through all of the insanity that they have to go through as the pressure builds and society starts to decay, it brings them back together as they appreciate what's important in life.”

Baccarin echoed the sentiments of her co-star, proclaiming the action scenes were imbued with human drama as she said: “I love a thrilling spectacle ride as much as the next guy, but it was really nice that it was rooted in a real family drama and had an emotional arc to it.”

There is currently no release date for Greenland: Migration.





