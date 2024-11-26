Georgie Grasso wins The Great British Bake Off

Georgie Grasso has won 'The Great British Bake Off'.

The 34-year-old paediatric nurse has overcome competition from Christiaan De Vries and Dylan Bachelet to be crowned as the winner of the Channel 4 show.

Reacting to her success, Georgie said: "This is mad! I have won it, I can’t believe it. This is just incredible.

"I can’t believe that I have won 'The Great British Bake Off'."

Georgie felt particularly proud to become the first Welsh winner in the history of the competition, after she wowed Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

She shared: "Being the first Welsh baker in the final was a massive achievement in itself, so to have won it is just the best feeling in the world.

"The fact that I did it for Wales was amazing, it felt so surreal and my legs went to jelly."

Georgie also overcame her own self-doubts to lift the 'Bake Off' crown.

She explained: "I have always been so self-doubtful. I have got this and that wrong with me and think I can’t do it, and you make excuses.

"For once I thought I am just going to go for it and put my everything into it. Working all hours and I sacrificed time with the kids and the family."

Georgie described appearing on the TV show as the "best thing" she has ever done.

The nurse also praised her fellow competitors.

She said: "I am already feeling sad that I am not coming back here and not seeing everyone.

"The people I have met are going to be best friends for life. This is the best thing I have ever done."