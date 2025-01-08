Georgia Toffolo could ditch wedding dress for PJs as she 'tears up the rule book'

Georgia Toffolo could ditch wedding dress for PJs as she 'tears up the rule book' credit:Bang Showbiz

Georgia Toffolo is tempted to get married in her pyjamas.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star got engaged to BrewDog CEO and co-founder James Watt in October 2024, and she has admitted to wanting to "tear up the rule book" for their special day.

She said on Instagram: "I just want to feel really comfortable on the day I get married.

"I don't want to get one ounce of anxiety to be in the mix with my beautiful marriage.

"On the day I marry my soulmate, I want to feel bloody comfortable and if that means wearing my jammys then literally I will."

Georgia insisted she and James would've wed "two months ago" if she knew what to wear for her big day.

She explained: "My fiancé and I probably would have got married two months ago if it wasn't for this very embarrassing thing that I am going to admit now.

"I don't know what I want to wear, that's it, that's the only thing that is stopping us.

"We are both incredibly impatient people desperate to waltz down the aisle.

"Now it is not that I have tried on a million dresses and am the classic bride who doesn't know what to wear. I haven't even looked.

"If I do find the perfect dress we will get married very quickly!"

The star later filmed a video with James where they hinted about getting married "next weekend" if she finds the perfect dress.

Georgia isn't planning a traditional wedding breakfast meal at her and James' nuptials, and she is going to break tradition by spending the night with him before their big day.

She added: "The thought of doing meal tasting for like a four-course meal that we're not even going to eat.

Take it from me, we are not doing that.

"I love being with James so the night before, we are going to have all the kids round, and we are going to sit on the sofa and watch 'Mamma Mia', how amazing is that."

James was previously married to Johanna Basford, and has two children with the illustrator.