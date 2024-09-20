George Clooney pranked Wolfs director Jon Watts by telling him Brad Pitt would ‘never’ do the movie

George Clooney pranked Wolfs director Jon Watts by telling him Brad Pitt would 'never' agree to be in the film credit:Bang Showbiz

George Clooney pranked ‘Wolfs’ director Jon Watts by telling him Brad Pitt would "never" agree to be in the movie.

The 63-year-old actor revealed he managed to get the filmmaker, 43, to stay up "all night" rewriting the screenplay to the Apple Studios thriller-comedy after he jokingly told Watts he had to "work [on his] pitch a little better" if he wanted to get Pitt on board for the project.

The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ star told Variety: "I messed with [Watts]. I told him he’s never going to get [Pitt] … He stayed up all night because I said, ‘You have to work your pitch a little better.’"

Despite the prank, Pitt, 60, insisted both he and Clooney "loved" the first draft of the screenplay when they read it.

He recalled: "Jon Watts came with this idea, This was the first draft, which never happens. We both loved it. He didn’t tell us which character we were supposed to play [but] somehow, we knew."

The picture follows a professional fixer (Clooney), who is hired to cover up a high-profile crime, before a second cleaner (Pitt) arrives at the scene and forces the two lone wolves to work together.

As the night progresses, chaos ensues for the fixers in a way neither expected.

The film was initially going to head straight to Apple TV+, though it was announced in August that it would be getting a limited theatrical run in the U.S. from 20 September before it hits the streaming platform a week later.

While Clooney is glad the movie is coming to the big screen, the actor admitted he wished the picture "was having a wider release".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Batman and Robin’ star said: "We’re happy it’s getting released at all.

"Obviously we wish it was having a wider release and we’re trying to figure these things out as we go. This is a revolutionary time in our industry so it’s taken a moment to get through it, but we’ll get through it."