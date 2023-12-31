George Clooney and Brad Pitt's reunion movie confirms release date

Gotham - Getty Images

George Clooney and Brad Pitt's reunion movie, Wolfs, has confirmed a release date for next year.

The Apple Original Films project will land in US cinemas on September 20, 2024. A UK release date hasn't officially been confirmed, though the film will likely premiere on the same date as across the pond.

While plot details are yet to be revealed, the film is said to follow two fixers who are assigned to the same job (presumably played by Pitt and Clooney).

Wolfs is written by MCU Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts, who also serves as producer and director. Clooney and Pitt will earn producer credits, alongside Dianne McGunigle, Grant Heslov, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

The Office US star Amy Ryan will co-star, alongside Euphoria's Austin Abrams – who recently bagged a coveted role in the film after a long audition process.

According to Deadline, Apple executives and Watts held auditions with dozens of actors, but were ultimately blown away by Abrams' screen tests.

Wolfs marks the latest collaboration for Clooney and Pitt, following their recent work on the Ocean's trilogy and Burn After Reading.

Their upcoming thriller has already been at the centre of attention, after Apple won the rights to the film in a bidding war. Part of the deal included a theatrical rollout as well as their Apple TV+ streaming service.

It's been a busy year for the Hollywood legends. Clooney recently directed biographical drama The Boys in the Boat, and is set to star in a new Netflix movie alongside Adam Sandler. Pitt memorably made a surprise cameo appearance on the season three finale of Dave earlier this year.

"I heard Brad Pitt was a fan of the show, without knowing that – you know, you hear it through the grapevine of Hollywood – and sent him a really well thought out email that took days to write, explaining the premise and why I thought this could be the coolest thing ever," said the show's creator Dave Burd (via Deadline).

Wolfs will be released in US cinemas on September 20, 2024.





