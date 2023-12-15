George Clooney and Adam Sandler team up for new Netflix movie

Neil P. Mockford - Getty Images

George Clooney and Adam Sandler are set to star in a new movie for Netflix.

According to Deadline the two actors will star in the currently untitled project for the streaming service, marking the first time the pair have worked together. Marriage Story's Noah Baumbach is set to direct, as well as co-writing the script with Emily Mortimer.

Further details about the project and its cast are currently under wraps, however the film is reported to be a "funny and emotional" coming-of-age story for adults.

Amy Pascal (Little Women, Marvel's Spider-Man films) and David Heyman (Barbie, Harry Potter films) are be producing the movie.

The project follows a buy few months for Uncut Gems star Sandler, who has produced and starred in Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah for Netflix this year.

Most recently he lent his voice to animated film Leo alongside his daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler, who also appeared in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

Clooney's most recent works include directing The Boys in the Boat, which tells the story of the University of Washington rowing team who competed at the 1936 Berlin Olympics - set to be released on Christmas Day in the US and January 12 in the UK.

He will next be seen in upcoming film Wolfs alongside Brad Pitt and Euphoria 's Austin Abrams for Apple.

Meanwhile, Baumbach most recently worked as a co-writer with his partner Greta Gerwig for Barbie - which has gone on to be the highest grossing film of 2023.

Despite the film's immense success, Baumbach recently revealed he thought the film was originally a "terrible" idea, telling Variety: "I thought it was a terrible idea and Greta signed me up for it."

