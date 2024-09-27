Gemma Collins discovers family link to Jack The Ripper

BANG Showbiz
·2 min read
Gemma Collins discovered a disturbing family link to Jack The Ripper credit:Bang Showbiz
Gemma Collins discovered a disturbing family link to Jack The Ripper credit:Bang Showbiz

Gemma Collins has uncovered a family link to Jack The Ripper.

'The Only Way Is Essex' star discovered the connection while taking part in BBC ancestry series 'Who Do You Think You Are?' as experts revealed her great-great-great grandfather, William Williams, lived on Dorset Street in East London with his wife and three children - the same street where Ripper victim Annie Chapman lived prior to her murder 1888 and where the body of Mary Jane Kelly was found two months later.

Gemma - whose family were recorded as living there in 1900 - told the BBC: "No-one knows who the ripper was, but we lived next door to where a lot of his victims were being killed. You just don't know,.

"I think I was related to him ... It's just bizarre, isn't it? Could it be my family? Could he be alluded to be my family?"

During filming, Gemma also discovered more about her mother Joan's family history - overturning the previous belief that she had been abandoned by her mum as a child with experts suggesting it was more likely Joan was taken away from her mother by the authorities.

Gemma, 43, said: "It was very overwhelming, very, very bizarre, to find out all this stuff we've not known for so long. It's bittersweet and amazing.

"It’s been very cathartic putting my mum’s mind at rest about so much stuff that was unanswered for her."

It comes after Gemma revealed she has been busy with TV work and had to turn down an offer to appear on 'The Traitors US because she had another commitment.

She was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I got asked to do 'The Traitors' last series. But I couldn’t do it because I was working on something else.

"When it comes to TV shows, if they ring me and they say, 'Do you want to do this?' then I’ll either say yes or no. Whatever the universe is going to bring me ... it’s all good."

Latest Stories

  • Brian May announces ‘painful decision’ to resign as RSPCA vice president

    May has been the RSPCA vice president since 2012 but is leaving after being made aware of the ‘conditions in some farms’

  • Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Why Are Billionaires Bullish on This Stock Right Now?

    We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Stocks To Invest In According to Billionaires. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stands against the other billionaire-approved stocks. Billionaires and top hedge fund managers typically dominate the stock market, focusing on leading companies with strong track records […]

  • PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD): Are Hedge Funds Bullish On This High Volume Stock Right Now?

    We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stands against the other high volume stocks. On September 18, the Federal Reserve implemented its first interest rate cut since the onset […]

  • Princess Kate just wore a beanie hat for the first time - and now we want one

    In Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton's book, a new Middleton family picture can be seen and in it, Prince William's wife is wearing a beanie hat on a walk with her mother Carole, her dad Micheal, sister Pippa and James. The Princess of Wales has never worn this style of hat publicly before.

  • Japan's scandal-hit ruling party picks next PM

    Shigeru Ishiba has been elected leader of the LDP, positioning him to be Japan's next prime minister.

  • Terrifying Moment Refuse Collectors Narrowly Escape Exploding Trash Can

    A crew of refuse workers narrowly escaped injury when a bin exploded while they were loading a truck in London, footage released by Barnet Council shows.The terrifying incident was caught on the truck’s rear camera, with video showing two workers loading rubbish bins onto the truck before a sudden explosion.Barnet Council said the blast was caused by combustible items, such gas canisters or bottles, batteries or aerosols, being wrongly placed into a residential bin.The items were then crushed by the compacter, causing the explosion.Alan Schneiderman, a Barnet Council cabinet member for environment and climate change, said the video was “incredibly shocking”.“I hope this helps people to understand how important it is to properly recycle items,” he said. Credit: Barnet Council via Storyful

  • Cute Moment Bulldog and Baby Boy Join Forces to Beg Mom For a Bite of Burger

    Adorable interspecies siblings showed off their standing skills as they vied for food and attention from Mom, video filmed in early September shows.Eight-month-old Cameron, a human boy, and his “sister” Marbella, a French bulldog, both pawed at mom Emily Pollack, begging for a bite of her salmon burger in the family’s New York apartment.Pollack told Storyful the pair have been “inseparable” since Cameron was born. “Marbella (aka Marbles) has taught Cam everything he needs to know.”Though ostensibly rivals, Cameron and Marbella are seen in the video pausing their pursuit to share sweet kisses. Credit: Emily Pollack via Storyful

  • Incredible footage shows wingsuit jumper flying off jump at Mount Kilimanjaro

    Incredible footage shows a wingsuit jumper flying off Mount Kilimanjaro - in a leap five years in the making. Tim Howell, 35, jumped off Kilimanjaro's 5,450 altitude exit point last Thursday (19 Sep). Having attempted the jump twice before, Tim, who has been BASE jumping for over 11 years, said this third time around had the perfect conditions.

  • Car smashes through front of bungalow while "parallel parking"

    A car smashed straight through the front of a bungalow after the driver had a mishap while "parallel parking". CCTV shows the Jaguar I-Pace pull up, appear to start to park, before shooting forwards at speed, towards home. Locals in Holgate, York, said it was a lucky escape for the resident who was in the home at the time of the smash. The whole front wall of the property caved in, and utility providers were on site trying to make it safe for a further 12 hours, an onlooker said. Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene following the crash around 11am on Friday (20).

  • Smallholder with 100 rescue animals ordered off her land by council

    A smallholder with 100 rescue animals has been ordered off her land by a council - despite the previous owner winning the right to&nbsp;stay.&nbsp; Tracey Milton moved to the five acre plot in the Scottish Borders from her home county of Somerset around 14 months ago. She purchased the land from a previous owner who lived in a static caravan on site - and raises chickens, alpacas, geese, pigs, Shetland ponies and a parrot. The previous owner had been denied permission to live on the land in 2004 but successfully appealed and won. When purchasing the property from them Tracey came to an agreement with a neighbouring landowner to supply electricity and water. During the sale she was never informed that she may not be able to live on site near Selkirk. But after living in her own static caravan on the property for four months, Scottish Borders Council enforcement officers arrived to order Tracey to leave. Now Tracey says she will fight to remain on the land to look after her over 100 rescued animals.

  • Moment cyclist collides with cow on trail in Austria

    This is the moment a cyclist tried to do an emergency stop - before colliding with a cow. Mike Burgbacher, 23, from Germany, was enjoying a vacation in Sölden, Austria, on August 9, 2022, when the unexpected encounter occurred. He said “My friend and I were riding down the track as usual when suddenly a cow was just standing right in front of us. “My friend pushed the cow to the side, trying to stop me from hitting it, but I still ended up colliding with it.” Fortunately, both rider and cow escaped injury.

  • Monster pumpkin weighing over a tonne breaks British record at country show

    A monster pumpkin weighing more than a TONNE has broken a British record and was so big a telehandler was needed to winch it onto scales at a country show. Twin brothers Ian and Stuart Paton, 63, spent three hours a day for three months cultivating the gigantic 188 stone (1198.2kg) squash in Lymington Hamps. They then "very carefully" drove four-and-a-half hours to the Malvern Autumn Show today (Thurs) in a bid for it to be crowned the "world's heaviest pumpkin". Unfortunately, they fell just short of the world record 1,247kg but were delighted to set a new British record with their creation which weighs the same as a small car.

  • Woman flew to Sweden for 12 hours to try Swedish meatballs - for just £44

    A woman flew to Sweden for just 12 hours to try Swedish meatballs - for just £44. Adelina Popa, 28, is a self-proclaimed "extreme day-tripper" and often visits European cities in just one day. Her most recent trip saw her visit the city of Malmö, in the south of Sweden, on September 23, 2024. Adelina flew from Bristol Airport to Copenhagen on a £44 return flight at 8:40am. She then got a 25 minute train across the border to Malmö - costing £20 for a return.

  • Brit tourist almost killed by 'raging hippo' when it rammed canoe on African safari

    A company director who was attacked by a raging hippo has revealed how he survived being torn apart by the huge beast. Roland Cherry and his wife Shirley were on a river safari in Zambia when the animal rammed their canoe. The impact sent Roland, 63, hurtling into the air and crashing into the water with a dislocated shoulder. The couple were attacked by a female hippo which turned aggressive while it protected its young calf which was nearby.

  • Woman flew to Sweden for 12 hours to try Swedish meatballs for just £44

    A woman flew to Sweden for just 12 hours to try Swedish meatballs - for just £44. Adelina Popa, 28, is a self-proclaimed "extreme day-tripper" and often visits European cities in just one day. Her most recent trip saw her visit the city of Malmö, in the south of Sweden, on September 23, 2024. Adelina flew from Bristol Airport to Copenhagen on a £44 return flight at 8:40am. She then got a 25 minute train across the border to Malmö - costing £20 for a return. Adelina spent her 12 hours in the city indulging in Swedish delicacies, visiting the castle gardens and local parks before spending a couple of hours on a beach. She arrived back in the UK at 11pm - in time for work the next day.

  • Giant veg on display at the Malvern Autumn Show

    Contestants show off their vegetables during the Malvern Autumn Show Giant Veg at Three Counties Showground. Video filmed 26/09/24.

  • "I travelled nearly 3,000 miles in 24 hours - to get to two weddings"

    A woman travelled nearly 3,000 miles in just 24 hours - so she could attend two weddings. Serena Kerrigan, 30, went coast to coast in the US - journeying from Santa Ynez in California to Brooklyn in New York. The journey included a no-show taxi, a sprint through the airport and a stop-by in a New York salon. But Serena managed to make it for the entirety of both weddings, which took place on September 21 and September 22.

  • Mom's terminal brain tumor symptoms dismissed as postpartum anxiety

    A mum has told how her terminal brain tumour symptoms were dismissed as postpartum anxiety. Kelsey Stokstad, 31, got pins and needles in her arm while cleaning windows and went to hospital but turned down a CT scan because she couldn't afford it. Doctors put her symptoms down to postpartum anxiety but when the tingles spread to her leg and ended in a seizure, she had tests. The content creator was diagnosed with a grade three astrocytoma tumour in her brain and given two-to-five years to live. But after 33 rounds of radiotherapy and 12 rounds of chemotherapy she was handed a lifeline when she qualified to trial a new drug. Vorasidenib, or Voranigo, specifically treats brain and spinal cancer, and is set to make her condition manageable.

  • Top 40 books children should read before they turn four

    The 40 books every child should read before they turn four include The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr, and the Michael Rosen classic – We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. A poll of 2,000 parents with pre-school aged children found 58 per cent have a list of books they want their little one to enjoy, including tales they read themselves when they were young (62 per cent). The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle, Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell and Elmer by David McKee are also among the stories children should read by the time they start school. On average, parents spend 21 minutes a day reading to their child, with four in 10 (39 per cent) doing so both during the day and before bed. Childcare provider Busy Bees has compiled the ‘top 40 books’ to mark the launch of its new curriculum, Bee Curious, Gill Jones MBE, group chief quality officer said: “Storytelling is crucial for children’s development, helping them to learn about the world around them and build important communication skills."

  • "I was told I had period pain - it was endometriosis, two uteruses and cervixes"

    A woman who spent five years being told she just had "period pain" discovered she had endometriosis, two uteruses and cervixes and 40 cysts on her ovaries. Ashley Garrett, 24, has always struggled with heavy and painful periods but was told it was "normal" despite bleeding through her pants. She took herself to the doctors aged 16 and was put on the contraceptive pill which helped regulate her blood flow but didn't help with her pain. At aged 20 she was told she was possibly infertile and had PCOS - a common condition that affects how a woman's ovaries work. Ashley continued to go to the doctors and was eventually given an ultrasound which revealed she had two uteruses - which were heart-shaped - and two cervixes.