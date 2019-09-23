'Game of Thrones' fans upset that Emilia Clarke missed out on an Emmy again

Game of Thrones may have won outstanding drama series at the Emmys, but Emilia Clarke missed out on an award.

She was nominated for lead actress in a drama series but lost out to Jodie Comer, who won for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve.

Fans took to Twitter to share their disappointed for losing out again for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen.

Say whatever you want about Game of Thrones season 8, but Emilia Clarke deserved to win an Emmy! She was robbed!!! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YqDKc3KOvl — Manoj Kalyan (@Manojdevil993) September 23, 2019

YALL ALFIE IS NEVER GOING TO WIN AN EMMY FOR PLAYING THEON GREYJOY LENA IS NEVER GOING TO WIN AN EMMY FOR PLAYING CERSEI LANNISTER EMILIA CLARKE IS NEVER GOING TO WIN AN EMMY FOR PLAYING DAENERYS TARGARYEN — currently grieving (@Iestrnge) September 23, 2019

So viola davis or Emilia Clarke didn’t win bye #Emmys pic.twitter.com/n2vEvNBhAB — HOT BOY 🔥😍 (@odjay16) September 23, 2019

They also pointed out that during her time making the show had suffered life-threatening brain aneurysms.

The Game of Thrones star suffered her own near-death experiences with brain aneurysms, the first of which was diagnosed in 2011 when she was just 24.

“The diagnosis was quick and ominous,” Clark wrote in an op-ed for The New Yorker.

“A subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke, caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture.

Throughout the filming of Game Of Thrones, Emilia Clarke suffered from several brain aneurysms. A lot of times on set she thought that was her last day alive. Even still, Emilia delivered outstanding performances as Daenerys! A winner at heart. Thank you, Emilia. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/jO6Ipe8KWS — Emilia Clarke Updates (@EClarkeUpdates) September 23, 2019

If I was to live and avoid terrible deficits, I would have to have urgent surgery,” she said, “and, even then, there were no guarantees.”

Clarke had a second brain operation in 2013 and has since started a charity to raise money and awareness for those recovering from brain injuries and strokes.

Clarke has been nominated for supporting actress three times before for her appearance in the show - in 2013, 2015 and 2016 - but has never won.

The final season of the show was nominated for 14 awards and combined with the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, it earned 32 nominations in total.

It won two this year including for Peter Dinklage for playing the supporting role of Tyrion Lannister.

"We put our absolute heart, soul, blood sweat and tears, muscle, brain energy, everything into [Game of Thrones],” Clarke told Variety.