Furiosa's Mad Max cameo isn't played by Tom Hardy

Mad Max will return to the screen in the spin-off film Furiosa – but not as you know him.

The film is a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road and will follow Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) 15 to 20 years before the events of the blockbuster action film.

Director George Miller confirmed that we would catch a glimpse of the titular Max Rockatansky in the latest franchise instalment, but Tom Hardy will not be returning to the role.

In a new interview following a screening of the film (per Screen Rant), the filmmaker confirmed Hardy's stuntman features in the cameo.

Warner Bros.

Related: Furiosa’s epic runtime sets a new record for the Mad Max series

"It was Jacob Tomuri, who was Tom Hardy's double. He also did some other stunts. He's a New Zealand stuntman, and he was doing some other stunts on the film, and I thought, 'Who better?'" he said.

Miller previously explained why the cameo happens in the prequel film, telling Entertainment Weekly: "In doing what we did in the preparation of Mad Max: Fury Road, we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film].

"And as we get towards the end of this movie, the chronology... Basically, we had to see that Mad Max was lurking around somewhere because we do know what happened."



Jasin Boland - Warner Bros.

Related: Thor's Chris Hemsworth explains why he was terrified of Mad Max role in Furiosa

The star-studded cast of Furiosa will see Marvel ace Chris Hemsworth take on the role of Dr Dementus alongside Strike's Tom Burke as Immortan Joe. Lachy Hulme, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, and Charlee Fraser also star.

A synopsis for Furiosa reads: "Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus.

"Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home."

The eagerly-anticipated film has already garnered rave reactions from critics, with praise directed at Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth's performances.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released on May 24, 2024.

You Might Also Like