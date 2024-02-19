Full list of 2024 Bafta winners
The full list of the winners of the 2024 Bafta ceremony is:
Film – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas
Director – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan
Supporting actress – The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Supporting actor – Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr
Leading actor – Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy
Leading actress – Poor Things’ Emma Stone
Outstanding debut – Earth Mama’s Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan
Bafta Fellowship – Samantha Morton
Outstanding British contribution to cinema – June Givanni
Rising star – Mia McKenna-Bruce
Outstanding British film – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson
Film not in the English language – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson
Documentary – 20 Days In Mariupol’s Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
Animated film – The Boy And The Heron’s Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Original screenplay – Anatomy Of A Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Adapted screenplay – American Fiction’s Cord Jefferson
Original score – Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson
Casting – The Holdovers’ Susan Shopmaker
Cinematography – Oppenheimer’s Hoyte van Hoytema
Editing – Oppenheimer’s Jennifer Lame
Production design – Poor Things’ Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek
Costume design – Poor Things’ Holly Waddington
Makeup and hair – Poor Things’ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Sound – The Zone Of Interest’s Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers
Special visual effects – Poor Things’ Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul and Jane Paton
British short animation – Crab Day’s Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek and Aleksandra Sykulak
British short film – Jellyfish And Lobster’s Yasmin Afifi and Elizabeth Rufai