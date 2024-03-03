Will Forte responds to Warner Bros shelving his new movie

Jim Bennett

Will Forte has responded to Warner Bros shelving his new movie Coyote vs Acme.

The animation/live action comedy, which was based on Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, was recently shelved by the studio following a company decision "to focus on theatrical releases", with further reports from Deadline that it was planning to take a tax write-down on the project.

Forte, who was set to play Coyote's lawyer in the blockbuster, shared an open letter to the film's cast and crew on social media, after he got the opportunity to watch the movie himself.

"To the Cast and Crew of Coyote vs Acme — I know that a lot of you haven't gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it's looking like you never will," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"When I first heard that our movie was getting 'deleted', I hadn't seen it yet. So I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk. But then I saw it. And it's incredible.

"Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way. As the credits rolled, I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special. That quickly turned to confusion and frustration. This was the movie they're not going to release?"

The actor continued: "Look, when it comes to Hollywood business stuff, I don't know shit about shit. Even when a movie tests very well (like ours), there's no guarantee that it's gonna be a hit.

"And at the end of the day, the people who paid for this movie can obviously do whatever they want with it. It doesn't mean I have to like it (I f**king hate it). Or agree with it. And it doesn't mean that this movie is anything less than magnificent."

He concluded: "You would be so proud of it – a movie that should be seen, but won't. Please know that all the years and years of hard work, dedication and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame. That's all folks."

Coyote vs Acme also starred John Cena and To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor — with DC CEO James Gunn on production and story duties.

The backlash to Warner Bros' original decision to shelve Coyote vs Acme led to the studio making it available for the filmmakers to shop to alternative distributors.

However, The Wrap reported last month that offers from three studios had been rejected by Warner Bros, leaving the movie's status unclear once again.

