The first trailer for Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly's new movie Little Wing has arrived.

The coming-of-age film follows 13-year-old Kaitlyn (played by Cocaine Bear's Brooklynn Prince) as she struggles to deal with her parents' divorce and moving house.

However, when the teen attempts to steal a valuable bird in the hopes of helping her finacially strained mother (Reilly), she stumbles into the world of pigeon racing and develops a unique bond with the bird's owner (Succession's Brian Cox).

The trailer sees Kaitlyn confide in her best friend Adam (Che Tafari) after she overhears her mother saying that she "owes 100 grand on the house" amid her divorce.

"If I had that money, I'd buy this house and kick everyone out," she quips, before Adam informs her about the world of pigeon racing and a valuable racing bird that's worth over $120,000.

With that, Kaitlyn devises a plan to steal the bird, but it's not long before the owner tracks her down and they form a connection that "leads her to a new outlook on life".

Last month, it was announced that Little Wing will arrive on Paramount+ on March 13 in the US and March 14 in the UK.

Elsewhere, Reilly has been cast in Kenny Leon's upcoming drama Last Meals opposite Samuel L Jackson.

The film will follow a disgraced former White House chef who prepares the final meals for prisoners on death row, where he forms an unexpected friendship with a prisoner on hunger strike.

The actress is also set to reprise her role as Beth Dutton in the second half of Yellowstone's fifth and final season, with the new episodes slated to arrive in November 2024.

Little Wing will be released on Paramount+ on March 13 in the US and March 14 in the UK.

