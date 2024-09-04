First trailer for Minecraft movie with Jason Momoa and Jack Black

The debut trailer for Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s Minecraft movie has been released.

The brief teaser has given fans a first glimpse at the video game adaptation – titled A Minecraft Movie – including the two stars in character as well as creatures such as Piglins.

In the clip, characters Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Wednesday’s Emma Myers) and Dawn (Peacemaker’s Danielle Brooks) enter the Overworld and take in the awe of it all.

Warner Bros.

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

“Anything you can dream about here you can make,” Black’s voiceover declares, before the group is introduced to his iconic character.

“I… am Steve!” he declares, leaving the gang decidedly unimpressed.

“This guy’s such a toolbag,” Natalie jokes.

A Minecraft Movie follows the “four misfits” who “find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination”.

Warner Bros.

Related: Amy Adams starts to turn into a dog in first trailer for new movie

“To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve,” the synopsis adds.

“Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative… the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

As well as the aforementioned stars, the movie from director Jared Hess will feature The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge, Barbie’s Kate McKinnon and What We Do in the Shadows’ Jemaine Clement.

Minecraft is also set to hit the small screen thanks to Netflix, who are making an animated series featuring “an original story with new characters that shows the Minecraft world in a new light”.

A Minecraft Movie is due to be released in cinemas on April 4, 2025.





You Might Also Like