First trailer for EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin's new movie

EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin is back in new movie Look to the Light, and the trailer for it has just been released.

The film focuses on a young man who gets selected to go on a reality TV dating show, and is thrust into the limelight. With his high profile and potential TV career beckoning, he faces immense pressure from his family and his peers to sacrifice everything, including his relationship, in order to chase the dream of fame.

The official synopsis states that our lead character will make "a string of bad decisions" and is on the path towards "a tragic future", unless he can realise the cost of fame before it's too late.

As well as Lucy Benjamin, the cast also includes rising stars Charlie Goddard and Lily Blunsom-Washbrook, Rocketman's Rachel Muldoon, Emmerdale and Holby City actor Mark Moraghan, Coronation Street's Sharon Duce, and singers-turned-actors Michael Crawshaw and Kele Le Roc.

Benjamin returned to EastEnders last summer for a short stint, with her character Lisa Fowler learning that Keanu Taylor had actually faked his death (he later died for real at the hands of The Six), and embarking on a blackmail plot in order to fund her gambling addiction.

Meanwhile, fellow EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley was recently announced for a new film called Departures.

Look to the Light is set to be released digitally in the UK on May 27. EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

