First trailer for Dev Patel's new movie as it gets cinema release

Universal

The first trailer for Dev Patel's upcoming action-thriller Monkey Man is here, as the film switches from Netflix to a cinematic release.

Directed and starring Patel, Monkey Man is set in India and is based on the story of Hanuman - a Hindu deity which embodies strength, courage and self-discipline.

Inspired by the legend, the Kid (Patel) seeks to avenge his mother's death and hit back against the city's corrupt elites.

In the trailer we're introduced to the Kid, a young man who earns a meagre living in an underground fight club where "night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash."



Universal

Related: First look at Dev Patel in new horror movie Rabbit Trap

The synopsis continues: "After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him."

"In this city the rich don't see us as people," he says in one clip, as his modest living is contrasted with the wealth and extravagance of the city's leaders.

The trailer then switches to the Kid's bloody quest of revenge, fighting his way through a series of violent situations, before confronting the man responsible for his mother's death.

"You need to fight, for your mother, for all of us," a woman tells the Kid in another clip.

Universal

Related: Olivia Colman lands next lead movie role

Monkey Man has been produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope) via his production company Monkeypaw. It will be released in US cinemas on April 5, 2024, with further release dates yet to be announced.

Patel directed the film based off his original story alongside Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

Other stars set to feature include: Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher and Makarand Deshpande.

Story continues

Monkey Man is set to be released in US cinemas on April 5, 2024.

You Might Also Like