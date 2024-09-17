Watch the first trailer for Anna Kendrick's true crime movie

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for Anna Kendrick's true crime movie Woman of the Hour ahead of its release next month.

The film marks the directorial debut of the Pitch Perfect star, and premiered last year to acclaim – landing a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes (since down to 90%).

Woman of the Hour tells the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto), who was in the midst of a killing spree when he appeared on and won TV show The Dating Game.

The movie will be released on Netflix on October 18.

In the eerie trailer, we are introduced to Kendrick's contestant Cheryl Bradshaw, who is meets Alcala on the show.

However, the mood takes a darker turn when she goes on a date with the serial killer, which then leads to a terrifying car park sequence.

In a review for The Daily Beast, writer Nick Schager described the movie as "a true-crime thriller that also operates as a damning commentary on societal misogyny", which is "as chillingly sharp and canny as its deranged fiend".

"Kendrick’s incisive vision, blending horror and humor with nonlinear storytelling, makes for an unshakable debut," added Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting.

In other news, Kendrick's new movie Self Reliance was recently released in the UK on streaming service Paramount+.

The comedy thriller is written and directed by New Girl's Jake Johnson, and focuses on a man who enters a game where he must survive a group of assassins for 30 days, finding a loophole where they can only attack him when alone.

He then finds another player (Kendrick) as they decide to spend every moment together in order to survive the game and win a million dollars.

