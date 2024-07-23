First trailer for It's Always Sunny star's new Netflix comedy

The first trailer has landed for Netflix comedy Incoming, starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson.

From writers and producers Dave and John Chernin (who also worked on It's Always Sunny), the film also stars The Black Phone's Mason Thames alongside Ant-Man's Bobby Cannavale.

Bardia Seiri (Grey’s Anatomy), Ramon Reed (Just Roll with It) and Raphael Alejandro (Acapulco) also star, along with Scott MacArthur, Isabella Ferreira, Ali Gallo and Loren Gray.

The comedy will hit the streaming service on August 23.

"Incoming is the story of one night in the life of a group of high school freshmen, the party they crash, and the chaos that ensues," Netflix writes. From the trailer, this party looks like quite the rager.

It follows the teens as they attend their first high school party, while they face an identity crisis based on their social status.

One particularly funny moment comes at the end of the trailer and features singer and TikTok star Loren Gray, playing a drunk partygoer who demands to be brought to a Taco Bell.

The Chernin brothers based it on a party thrown by their next-door neighbour when they were kids.

"I remember me and Dave sitting by a window with the lights off just looking into the backyard at this raging high school house party next door thinking that is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen," John told Netflix's Tudum.

Reminiscent of '80s coming-of-age movies such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the Chernins wanted to create something for the current generation.

"This is the type of movie that hadn’t come along in a while,” Dave said. “There always felt like there was one of these per generation. It was just something silly that prized laughter above all else that I think we really wanted to see, more than anything."



