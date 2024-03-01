First look at Walking Dead's Norman Reedus in Tom Hardy movie

20th Century Studios

Star-studded biker movie The Bikeriders has released an extended trailer, giving fans a glimpse of a bearded Norman Reedus.

The Walking Dead actor features in the film written and directed by Jeff Nichols based on the lives of a fictional Chicago-based motorcycle club.

Reedus plays the role of Funny Sonny and can be seen in the trailer at the 0.16 mark in character as the biker, rocking longer, copper hair and a big beard.

The Bikeriders premiered last summer at Telluride Film Festival and is inspired by the 1967 photobook of the same name by Danny Lyon, a photographer and filmmaker who documented the everyday lives of the Outlaws MC, a biker gang from the Chicago area. He is played by Mike Feist in the movie.

The cast for the film also includes Peaky Blinders' Tom Hardy as gang leader Johnny, Elvis star Austin Butler as rider Benny and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer as Benny's girlfriend Kathy.

The ensemble is rounded out by Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp, Emory Cohen, Karl Glusman, Toby Wallace and Happy Anderson all playing bikers.

After garnering positive reviews on the film festival circuit last year, The Bikeriders had its release date delayed indefinitely when it was dropped by Disney amidst the actors' strike.

Originally set to be released by New Regency in partnership with 20th Century Studios and Disney, the film will now head to cinemas this summer with Focus Features as its new distributor.

The Bikeriders will premiere in US cinemas on June 21, 2024.

