First look at Rachel Zegler in new disaster comedy movie

Lionsgate

The first look has arrived for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Rachel Zegler's new film, Y2K.

A sneak peek at Y2K shows Zegler with co-stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2 and Godzilla vs. Kong) and Jaeden Martell (Knives Out and It) in a disaster comedy set against the millennium panic in 1999.

The film takes place at a high school party crashed by two juniors, who end up having to fight for their lives when an unexpected crisis occurs.

Y2K comes from Saturday Night Live's Kyle Mooney as a director, with a script co-written with Evan Winter and Jonah Hill as a producer.

A24

Related: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Rachel Zegler addresses Katniss theory

The comedy film will have its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in a late-night spot at 10pm CT on Saturday, March 9.

The younger cast includes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Lachlan Watson, rapper The Kid Laroi and Scream VI star Mason Gooding — plus Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tim Heidecker (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Y2K is one of several major films that Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler has coming up over the next year or so.

Rachel will also be starring in Netflix's musical adventure film Spellbound, where she will play a princess who must save her kingdom from a mystical curse.

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images - Getty Images

Related: Rachel Zegler replaced by newcomer in Paddington 3

The actress has lent her voice to the animated film alongside Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, with the musical to feature new songs from Alan Menken, who composed for The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

Another project coming up for Rachel is Disney's live-action musical version of Snow White, where she will play the title character. The remake will feature Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Last Christmas's Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman.

She most recently played the heroic Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and the goddess Anthea in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Story continues

No wide release date for Y2K has been announced yet.

You Might Also Like