First look at Oscar Isaac's hair transformation for Frankenstein movie

Star Wars and Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac is currently filming Netflix's Frankenstein movie — and we've got photos of his dramatic hair transformation for the role.

Isaac is playing Dr Victor Frankenstein in this latest adaptation of Mary Shelley's timeless novel, and the photos showcase him with huge sideburns and a thick clump of curly hair on the back.

He's also looking quite dapper for a mad scientist, with a black pinstripe suit and long jacket, plus a big fedora.

The movie also stars MaXXXine's Mia Goth as love interest Elizabeth Lavenza, while Saltburn's Jacob Elordi is playing Frankenstein's monster (replacing Andrew Garfield in the role).

The ensemble cast also includes Christoph Waltz (Spectre), Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), Lars Mikkelsen (Ahsoka), David Bradley (Game of Thrones) and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth).

Guillermo del Toro will be directing the movie, and it's been a long-time dream project for him. He expressed his desire to make a Frankenstein film all the way back in 2009.

"Frankenstein is my lifelong dream, one of the primal books in my life, one of the primal monsters in my own mythology. I'm hoping I get to do that very, very much," he said on Radio 5 Live.

"If I shoot it five years from now, six years from now, it's fine by me. You have one shot in your lifetime at these things and I don't want to do it the wrong way."

Meanwhile, Isaac has been signed up for the second season of Netflix's hit comedy Beef, as well as Flesh of the Gods, a vampire thriller co-starring Kristen Stewart.

Netflix's Frankenstein doesn't currently have a release date.

