First look at The Night Agent star's new Netflix movie

Netflix has released a first look at Trigger Warning, a new action movie starring The Night Agent's Gabriel Basso and Fantastic Four's Jessica Alba.

The film follows Special Forces commando Parker (Alba) as she returns to her hometown upon hearing the news that her father has died.

She soon finds herself in conflict with a local violent gang, and draws on her training in order to deal with them, while also trying to unravel the conspiracy surrounding the truth about her father's death.

Basso plays a local dealer named Mike, whose connections prove useful to Parker, while comedian Tone Ball plays fellow ally Spider, a hacker.

Scott Pilgrim actor Mark Webber and Chicago Fire's Jake Weary play Parker's ex-boyfriend Jesse and his brother Elvis, respectively, while The Goldbergs' Anthony Michael Hall plays their father, Senator Swann.

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, Alba spoke about getting stuck into the violence, and how she wanted to emulate some of her on-screen action heroines.

"I haven't really done hand-to-hand combat and intense action in such a long time," she said. "I really wanted it to be a more intimate kind of fighting experience if I needed to take somebody out. I loved Luc Besson's La Femme Nikita. I also loved Ripley [in Alien], and I love Sarah Connor in Terminator."

She also channeled some of her own family tragedy into her performance, stating: "My grandfather passed away in the process of developing this movie. I drew from a lot of that personal experience when I was doing the movie just because it literally just happened, and I got to actually use a lot of my family's photos in the scenes in the bar."

Trigger Warning will release on Netflix on June 21.





