First look at Nicola Coughlan in new British movie

A first look at star-studded fantasy movie The Magic Faraway Tree has been released, giving a sneak peek of Nicola Coughlan's character.

The Bridgerton star plays a magical being named Silky in the present-day movie adaptation of Enid Blyton's children's book, The Faraway Tree.

Silky, who you can see hiding behind some branches in the newly released image, inhabits the Faraway Tree with a host of other creatures. This magical community is discovered by the three protagonist kids, Beth, Joe and Fran, played by Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Phoenix Laroche and Billie Gadsdon, respectively.

Describing Coughlan's character, the film's director Ben Gregor said she's "basically the leader [of the group of the tree's inhabitants]".

"Moonface (Nonso Anozie) thinks he's the leader of the tree gang, but it's really Silky who runs it," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "She was absolutely amazing and was very passionate about doing it. She's an unbelievably perfect Silky."

The film has been written by Simon Farnaby, known for co-creating Ghosts as well as penning Wonka and Paddington 2.

Alongside Coughlan, the stacked ensemble also features Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield as Polly and Tim Thompson, the parents of the three protagonists.

Dune's Rebecca Ferguson, Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning, and Slow Horses' Dustin Demri-Burns also star.

Coughlan has been busy since leading the third season of Bridgerton. The Derry Girls star has been cast in new drama thriller Love and War, in which she plays a woman who travels to Syria to try and find her abducted daughter.

There is currently no release date for The Magic Faraway Tree.

