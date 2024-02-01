First look at Jennifer Lopez in new sci-fi Netflix movie Atlas

Netflix

Netflix has released a first look at new sci-fi movie Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez.

The streaming service shared a new trailer today (February 1), titled 'Next on Netflix 2024: The Series & Films Preview', which gives fans a glimpse at what's to come on the platform later this year.

Atlas marks Lopez's third collaboration with the streamer, following The Mother and The Cipher. Directed by Brad Peyton, the film follows a military intelligence officer who is sent on a space mission that quickly goes awry.

"The sci-fi thriller follows Atlas, a military intelligence officer who has spent years pursuing intergalactic terrorist Harlan who murdered her family during an attack on her agency's headquarters on Earth," reads the official synopsis for the film.

"Now she's in space to oversee a mission to capture Harlan at his remote planet hideout. Things go south quickly when their ship is struck by missiles and she's forced to don an AI driven mechanical armoured suit and evacuate with the soldiers."

Viewers are given a brief teaser of the film in the new clip, with Lopez's character caught in the crossfire as her ship catches fire.

"There's always a thing you don't see coming," she says.



The cast of Atlas also includes Simu Liu (Barbie), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Abraham Popoola (The Great) and Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time).

As well as starring in the movie, Lopez will also produce alongside Peyton, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell and Jeff Fierson.

The script was originally penned by Armenian screenwriter Leo Sardarian, but was later passed on to Star Trek: Discovery writer Aron Eli Coleite.

"Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she'll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we've all come to admire from her work," said Peyton.

Atlas is part of a huge line-up of new films coming to Netflix this year. They include action thriller Carry-On starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, fantasy Damsel which has Millie Bobby Brown as the lead, and comedy Back in Action with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz at the helm.

Atlas will be released on Netflix in 2024.





