First look at Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones in new movie

Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is starring alongside Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones in a new drama set to premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

On Swift Horses will premiere at the festival on September 7, with our first look at the film coming today (August 13).

Elordi and Edgar-Jones star alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Will Poulter and Babylon's Diego Calva.

Courtesy of TIFF

Related: Saltburn's Jacob Elordi subject of police investigation after alleged assault

On Swift Horses is based on the novel by Shannon Pufahl. As per the novel's description, it centers on newlyweds Muriel (Edgar-Jones) and Lee (Elordi), who has just returned from the Korean War.

Muriel is restless after moving from her rural Kansas hometown to a dusty bungalow in San Diego. The couple's life is disrupted by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic younger brother, Julius, a gambler who is hiding a secret.

After Julius leaves for Las Vegas, Muriel starts to lead a double life and begins sneaking off to the racetrack to learn the ways of the gamblers.

Last year, Calva spoke to Variety about working with Elordi and even teased some steamy scenes between the pair.

"It was so cool to work with him," Calva said. "He’s obsessed with photography. He’s obsessed with old plays. He loves Tennessee Williams. He loves Chekhov.



Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Related: Saltburn's Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield in new movie

"He’s not the guy you maybe think he is. He’s such a cool actor. He’s just amazing. I feel very proud.

"I don’t know if I can say this, but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie… You have to wait. But I think it will be a pretty cool movie."

Meanwhile, Elordi also has another film premiering at TIFF – drama Oh, Canada.

Directed by Paul Schrader (The Card Counter), Oh, Canada is an adaptation of Russell Banks' novel Foregone. It charts the final days of late documentarian Leonard Fife (played by Primal Fear's Richard Gere), who was a friend of Schrader's until his death in January 2023.

You Might Also Like