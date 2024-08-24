First look at Daisy Ridley's new zombie movie We Bury the Dead

Star Wars and Murder on the Orient Express actor Daisy Ridley's new zombie film We Bury the Dead has released a first-look image.

The film stars Ridley as a woman who joins a group that travels to Tasmania in the aftermath of a disastrous military experiment, with the intention of retrieving the bodies of those lost.

Ridley's character is specifically looking for her husband, desperately hoping that he somehow survived. But this is a zombie film, so all of those bodies may not be as dead as the team expected.

Nic Duncan

Related: Best movie box sets to buy

We Bury the Dead will receive its world premiere shortly, and it's also been confirmed for a special screening at the Adelaide Film Festival in November, after wrapping up production in Australia earlier this year.

It was directed by 1922 and Rattlesnake helmer Zak Hilditch, and also stars Titans' Brenton Thwaites and Mystery Road: Origin's Mark Coles Smith.

Ridley will be reprising the role of Rey in an upcoming Star Wars movie, which is set to take place 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Kate Green - Getty Images

Related: Daisy Ridley is bloodied and bruised in new look at action movie Cleaner



She's shared her hopes for John Boyega, who also starred in the sequel trilogy as Rey's friend Finn, to come back as well.



In a recent interview to promote her film Young Woman and the Sea, Ridley opened up about being diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder Graves' disease last year.

"In the grand scheme of things, [my conditions are] much less severe than what a lot of people go through," she said.

"Even if you can deal with it, you shouldn't have to. If there's a problem, you shouldn't have to just [suffer through it]," she said.

We Bury the Dead does not currently have a general release date.

You Might Also Like