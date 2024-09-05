First look at Barry Keoghan in new drama with debut UK screening

First-look images of Barry Keoghan's Bird have been released ahead of its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

The Banshees of Inisherin star joins Franz Rogowski, Nykiya Adams, James Nelson-Joyce, and Jason Buda in the feature film directed by Andrea Arnold.

A synopsis for Bird reads: "A 12-year-old girl’s fractured home life is transformed when she encounters a mysterious stranger seeking out his own family in Andrea Arnold’s striking tale."

Ahead of its cinema release on November 8, The film is among the headline gala programme at this year's festival and will premiere at the Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall on Saturday, October 19. A second showing of the film will take place at the venue the following day.

The BFI website continues: "Young Bailey feels caged in her Gravesend squat home. Reckless, wannabe drug dealer dad Bug plans to marry his new girlfriend. Older brother Hunter plots to elope with his underage partner.

"Meanwhile, across town, Bailey’s near-feral younger siblings are menaced by her mum’s new and violent lover. Small wonder she’s intrigued by the enigmatic Bird, a flighty free spirit searching for his own roots."

Saltburn star Keoghan will appear as Bug, while Adams will take on the lead role of Bailey.

Keoghan previously shared that the film was the reason he had to pull out of Gladiator 2, telling IndieWire: "Conflicts, schedule conflicts. I am a massive fan of Gladiator and a massive fan of that cast.

"It's a shame you can't do both. But that happens in this game. You can't do both. It always happens. Shooting in two different countries as well makes it really difficult."

Following its premiere at Cannes Film Festival, Bird landed a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bird will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday, October 19 at the Southbank Centre, Royal Festival Hall. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, September 17 on the BFI website. It will be released in UK cinemas on November 8.

