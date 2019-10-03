First look at Charles and Diana in 'The Crown' series four

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin were spotted playing Charles and Diana in season four of The Crown. Photo: Enrico Borra / SplashNews.com

Possibly the most highly anticipated TV return of this year is The Crown’s third season, but the fourth season is keen to steal the limelight, generating some buzz of its own.

Season three has yet to hit screens, but it seems season four is already underway as images of an active set were leaked today giving us our first glimpse at the series’ Charles and Diana.

Josh O'Connor as Charles in season four of The Crown. Photo: Enrico Borra / SplashNews.com More

Emma Corrin playing Diana in season four of The Crown. Photo: Enrico Borra / SplashNews.com More

Photos from the set show actors Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin playing the instantly recognisable Charles and Diana on their 1983 tour of Australia visiting Uluru.

The shots show Emma in a white summer dress while Josh is clad in khaki.

The outfits are identical to what Charles and his young bride wore on the real-life tour, and even beyond the costumes, the resemblance is uncanny.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana during their real life visit to Uluru in March 1983. Photo: Getty Images More

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin recreating the scene. Photo: Getty Images More

The snaps were taken on set in Almeria, Spain which is evidently to fill in for the Australian desert in the upcoming series.

