First look at Charles and Diana in 'The Crown' series four

Possibly the most highly anticipated TV return of this year is The Crown’s third season, but the fourth season is keen to steal the limelight, generating some buzz of its own.
Season three has yet to hit screens, but it seems season four is already underway as images of an active set were leaked today giving us our first glimpse at the series’ Charles and Diana.
Photos from the set show actors Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin playing the instantly recognisable Charles and Diana on their 1983 tour of Australia visiting Uluru.
The shots show Emma in a white summer dress while Josh is clad in khaki.
The outfits are identical to what Charles and his young bride wore on the real-life tour, and even beyond the costumes, the resemblance is uncanny.
The snaps were taken on set in Almeria, Spain which is evidently to fill in for the Australian desert in the upcoming series.
The shots are most likely from the series’ fourth, rather than third, season given filming timing.
As the third season will hit Netflix on 17 November, filming has almost certainly wrapped confirming the snaps are a peek into the fourth season.
It’s our first proper look at Diana brought to life for the series, but not the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of silver screen Charles.
#TheCrown Season 3 – exclusive first look at Emerald Fennell and Josh O'Connor as Camilla and Charles: https://t.co/jFFAnGxfo3 pic.twitter.com/qcioQUyfQU— Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) October 1, 2019
An image of Camilla and Charles in The Crown was shared by Empire Magazine ahead of the third series launch.
While viewers saw a young Prince Charles in the second series of the Netflix drama, played by Julian Baring, as he attended brutal boarding school Gordonstoun, this series will include an older Charles, as well as feature Camilla Parker Bowles, then known as Camilla Shand.
Viewers will be introduced to the prince as a student at Cambridge and it looks likely the series will cover his coronation as the Prince of Wales in 1969.
The third has been confirmed to span the years from 1964 to 1977 as change sweeps Britain and the Royal Family must adapt to the altering world.
Charles married Diana in 1981 after a quick courtship, so it is unlikely she will feature in the upcoming series.