First look at Anya Taylor-Joy's hair transformation in new movie

Anya Taylor-Joy has unveiled a dark-hair transformation for The Gorge, the upcoming action film also starring Miles Teller.

The Apple TV+ film, which has been directed by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange, The Black Phone), follows Drasa (Taylor-Joy) and Levi (Teller), two elite snipers who are tasked with providing cover for a mysterious and impenetrable gorge.

Ahead of the film’s release next year, Apple TV+ has released the first images from the survival-action film, with the central duo sporting slick costumes as they were pictured with darker hair.

“You've never seen a long-distance relationship like this before. Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller star in The Gorge - coming in 2025,” read the caption on the X/Twitter post, which included three stills from the film.

In addition to Taylor-Joy and Teller, Sigourney Weaver and William Houston also form the cast, with Zach Dean – best known for his work on The Tomorrow War and Fast X – on screenwriting duties.

While fans will have to wait a while for The Gorge to hit the streaming service, Taylor-Joy has had a successful year after her leading role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which saw her assume the role of the titular hero in George Miller’s action film.

The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road saw Furiosa – who was previously played by Charlize Theron – seek revenge on the villainous Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), with Taylor-Joy describing her character’s journey as "traumatising".

“Within the first three minutes, I'm crying. And afterward, I cannot speak. I found it very traumatising to watch,” she recalled, before detailing the personality of the iconic character.

“Furiosa doesn't talk much. She's a pretty silent character. I hope that's part of the reason George chose me. Until I was doing Furiosa, I didn't quite realise that's been a lot of my career – a lot of my career has played out in my eyes.”

The Gorge will be released on Apple TV+ in 2025.

