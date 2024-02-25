The Fantastic Four star Ebon Moss-Bachrach reveals reaction to landing role

ROBYN BECK - Getty Images

The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach has revealed his reaction to landing the role of Ben Grimm – AKA The Thing – in the MCU's upcoming film.

Moss-Bachrach was announced for the role on Valentine's Day (February 14), alongside The Last of Us's Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/ Mr Fantastic, The Crown star Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/ The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/ The Human Torch – making up Marvel's first family, the Fantastic Four.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the same interview he revealed that the cast of the film already have a dedicated group chat, Moss-Bachrach shared the first thing he did after landing the role.

"I got a call from my agent," Moss-Bachrach started, revealing that he found out the good news during last year's strikes, "and I wasn’t thinking about work at all because writers were striking and then actors were probably going to strike — and he said: 'Yeah, they asked you to play The Thing.'"

"And I remember, because I was right on Fifth Avenue and 21st Street [in New York City], and I was so shocked, and I was walking, and the next thing I realised, I was right in front of Astor Wines. So I went in and bought a bunch of mezcal.”



Any further casting for The Fantastic Four – including the role of the film's undisclosed villain – has not been announced, with the same being true for the film's plot.

The film has been through several changes, both release-date wise and in the behind the scenes crew, with WandaVision director Matt Shakman now set to helm.

The Fantastic Four will be released on July 25, 2025.



