Fantastic Four cast confirmed as release date is delayed

Marvel Studios

Marvel have confirmed casting details for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, in addition to a new release date.

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal joins The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, with Vanessa Kirby of Napoleon and The Crown fame completing the superhero quartet.

Marvel also shared the new release date of July 25, 2025, two months later than the which was previously billed date of May 2, 2025.

This marks the second release date change, with Kevin Feige previously confirming the movie's original release date of November 8, 2024 has been pushed back at Comic-Con 2022.

Marvel Studios

Related: MCU in order: How to watch Marvel in chronological and release order

The news was shared on Marvel's official X account: "Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.

"Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025."

More to follow.

You Might Also Like