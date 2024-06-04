Fan-favourite Batman movie is getting a surprise sequel

2018 movie Batman Ninja is officially returning for a sequel titled Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League.

The movie will once again star Cowboy Bebop's Koichi Yamadera as the Caped Crusader, with Junpei Mizusaki also returning to direct the new feature at studio Kamikaze Douga.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be co-directed by Shinji Takagi from a screenplay by Kazuki Nakashima, character designs by Takashi Okazaki and music by Yugo Kanno.

More details on the upcoming movie will be announced at the 'Warner Bros. Japan presents Suicide Squad Isekai and Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League' stage event at Anime Expo 2024, set to be held in July.

The original Batman Ninja movie was released in April 2018 in the US and June of the same year in Japan.

According to the official synopsis from DC, "Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine transports many of Batman's worst enemies to feudal Japan - along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies".

"The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions," the logline continues.



"As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies - including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family - to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City."

Elsewhere in the Batman universe, the hotly anticipated HBO series starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin has found a UK broadcaster. The Penguin is set to air on Sky Atlantic and also streaming on NOW later in the year.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League doesn't have a release date yet. The Penguin will premiere on Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in late 2024.

