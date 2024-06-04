Fan-favourite Batman movie is getting a surprise sequel

Stefania Sarrubba
·2 min read
Versus The Joker
Fan-favourite Batman movie is getting a sequelWarner Bros.

2018 movie Batman Ninja is officially returning for a sequel titled Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League.

The movie will once again star Cowboy Bebop's Koichi Yamadera as the Caped Crusader, with Junpei Mizusaki also returning to direct the new feature at studio Kamikaze Douga.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be co-directed by Shinji Takagi from a screenplay by Kazuki Nakashima, character designs by Takashi Okazaki and music by Yugo Kanno.

Versus The Joker
Warner Bros.

Related: The Batman Part 2 gets delayed by a year

More details on the upcoming movie will be announced at the 'Warner Bros. Japan presents Suicide Squad Isekai and Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League' stage event at Anime Expo 2024, set to be held in July.

The original Batman Ninja movie was released in April 2018 in the US and June of the same year in Japan.

According to the official synopsis from DC, "Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd's time displacement machine transports many of Batman's worst enemies to feudal Japan - along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies".

The Joker
Warner Bros.

Related: How The Dark Knight's Oscar snub led to a huge change

"The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions," the logline continues.

"As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies - including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family - to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City."

Elsewhere in the Batman universe, the hotly anticipated HBO series starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin has found a UK broadcaster. The Penguin is set to air on Sky Atlantic and also streaming on NOW later in the year.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League doesn't have a release date yet. The Penguin will premiere on Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in late 2024.

You Might Also Like

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • US defense secretary meets Cambodia's top officials to push for stronger ties with China's ally

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Cambodia on Tuesday to push for stronger military ties with China’s closest ally in Southeast Asia.

  • White House expected to unveil sweeping immigration order

    Immigration is a top issue for many voters, and a possible threat to Biden's reelection chances.

  • Opinion: Is Biden the White Moderate MLK Jr. Warned Us About?

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.In Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail,” the civil rights leader warned that one of the biggest hurdles to racial equality was actually the “white moderate”—someone who feigns outrage at injustice yet pushes back on those who seek to upend the status quo in the name of social justice.When presented with the question of whether President Joe Biden is acting like the white moderate i

  • Opinion: Hunter’s Trial Reveals Trump’s Big Lie About Biden and Justice

    The kickoff of jury selection in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial might be hurtful and embarrassing for Joe Biden’s family, but it is also a timely refutation of Donald Trump’s central campaign premise: the notion that Biden has weaponized the justice system.In the wake of Trump’s criminal conviction in the New York hush money case last week, Trump declared that, “This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent.”Never mind that Biden doesn’t

  • Missouri Tradeswomen Slam Josh Hawley for Supporting Harrison Butker’s Speech

    A group of Missouri tradeswomen took Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to task over his support for Harrison Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker who stoked uproar when he said American women should embrace traditional homemaking roles rather than fall for “diabolical lies” advanced by feminists and progressives.“When Harrison Butker told a group of young college graduates that working women like us have fallen for ‘diabolical lies’ by providing for our families, Senator Josh Hawley had a chance to s

  • Half of men struggle to express their feelings verbally

    Half of men struggle to express their feelings verbally, according to a poll. Research of 1,000 men found 19 per cent find it easier to reveal their emotions written down than they do in person. Fear of embarrassment (42 per cent), feeling awkward (39 per cent) and nervousness about looking weak (30 per cent), were among the main reasons for this. It also emerged partners are the people men feel most comfortable opening up to, but dads and colleagues are the hardest to have a meaningful chat with. And the top reasons why they find it hard to open up to their father include 'the fact he doesn't express his feelings to me' (42 per cent) and that 'we've never had a deep meaningful conversation before' (42 per cent). The research was commissioned by Hallmark [https://www.hallmark.co.uk/], which has teamed up with men’s suicide prevention charity ANDY’S MAN CLUB, to launch a unique collection of Father’s Day cards carefully crafted to convey messages of love, appreciation and understanding.

  • ‘Clipped’: Donald Sterling’s Racist Comments Get the Prestige TV Treatment

    Basketball is a beautiful, fast-paced game, but maybe it moves too quickly to effectively capture up close. That would help to explain why so many notable movies and shows about the sport focus on backstage wheelings and dealings, the big business of ball-playing on display in movies as varied as He Got Game, High Flying Bird, Blue Chips, Hustle, and Air. These types of stories exist about football or baseball, too, but they’re balanced out by countless narratives that depend on substantial game

  • Main HL: General election 2024 latest: Tories pledge immigration cap as Sunak and Starmer gear up for first TV debate

    Tories reel from Farage announcement, as YouGov poll puts Labour on track for biggest majority in a century

  • Biden lays into ‘convicted felon’ Trump in fiery campaign speech: ‘Something snapped in this guy for real’

    ‘For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency,’ Biden said in campaign speech in Connecticut

  • Why Is Everyone So Giddy About J.Lo’s Downfall?

    There’s a particularly triumphant moment midway through Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which she co-headlined with Shakira. While performing “Waiting for Tonight,” one of the biggest hits of her career, she climbed to the top of a stripper pole and, as the arena screamed with delight, thrust her arms out, holding herself up with her crossed legs. Did she intend to look Jesus Christ on the cross? Who could say? Was it a stunning, electric feat of entertainment braggadocio? I would arg

  • Coastal erosion threatens to wash away of D-Day beaches

    Visitors pepper the length of Utah Beach in Normandy, France, some pausing to take photos, others simply staring out across the English Channel. One passerby in a bright orange windbreaker stops to scoop a handful of sand into a plastic bag and tucks it into his satchel. "Dad always wanted to come back. He just never had the chance" another man said.Nearby, a mother and daughter crouch down and run their hands across the powder-smooth surface, then photograph the mark they've left.The hallowed b

  • When will cicadas go away? Depends where you live, but some have already started to die off

    Cicadas from both Brood XIII and Brood XIX have been spotted in over a dozen states. How long do they live?

  • ‘Hit Man’ Proves Glen Powell Is Officially Hollywood’s Best Heartthrob

    There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell you exactly what our writers think you should See and what you can

  • Edinburgh airport warning to Scotland football fans heading to Germany for Euro 2024

    Scotland’s national dress ‘not particularly great for the screening process’ as supporters fly out to Germany

  • Woman seeks owner of mystery WW2 photo pendant

    The pendant contains the photo of a World War Two soldier and was found on the pavement in Poole.

  • Lionsgate UK Acquires Ian McKellen Thriller ‘The Critic’

    Lionsgate UK has locked a deal with Zygi Kamasa’s True Brit Entertainment to release the Ian McKellen pic The Critic. The studio will release the feature in UK and Irish cinemas on Friday 13 September. The film stars McKellen (The Lord of the Rings, X-Men) alongside Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man, Funny Woman), Mark Strong …

  • Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels

    Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels

  • Zero Tory MPs will be left in Inner London, predicts shock poll showing Labour storming to landslide victory

    The YouGov survey showed the Conservatives seeing their number of seats in the capital plummet from 21 to just four

  • Businesses warn Starmer UK needs foreign workers after Labour pledge to cut immigration

    Sir Keir Starmer said the net migration figure of 685,000 has ‘got to come down’

  • London travel news LIVE: Marylebone trains hit by serious disruption due to signal fault

    A signalling fault in the Marylebone area is causing major disruption to and from the major London station on Tuesday morning. National Rail has urged passengers not to travel on the Chiltern Railways network. It says the fault means fewer trains are able to run, meaning trains running to and from Marylebone “may be cancelled or severely delayed by up to 45 minutes”.