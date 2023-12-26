Exclusive: Chicken Run 2 boss teases third movie idea

Netflix

Chicken Run fans have been filled with nostalgia this Christmas as the sequel to the hit 2000 stop-motion Aardman adventure recently launched on Netflix.

Dawn of the Nugget is the second outing for Ginger (now voiced by Thandiwe Newton) and Rocky (Zachary Levi) as they set off on a rescue mission after their daughter Molly (Bella Ramsey) leaves the safety of their island.

When Molly finds herself in trouble at an uber-modern chicken farm, Ginger is forced to face her old foe Mrs Tweedy in a bid to save her daughter and all of chicken-kind.

But, is this the final adventure for the flock? Chatting exclusively with Digital Spy, director Sam Fell has shared his thoughts on whether everyone’s favourite animated chickens could return to the big screen for a third film.

While Fell revealed there’s numerous stories that could be told about Ginger and Rocky, it seems any future comebacks are likely to be a long way off as he confessed: "I could do with a little break from chickens".

"I have to say that in doing this, I can see more stories. I can see more stories for them," he remarked. "Because it’s such a universal tale, really – they’re underdogs.

"Well, they’re chickens, but they’re small, kind of fairly defenceless, insignificant characters in a really big, dangerous world that finds them delicious. And there’s a family."

"They’ve got to survive in this world. How do they survive? There’s so many challenges for them," Fell continued. "But they’re so ordinary and kind of funny.

"There’s many touchpoints that make you think: 'Well, what happens next?'. I definitely think there’s more stories to tell."

Aardman have yet to confirm any plans for Chicken Run 3, so fans will have to patiently wait and see if the loveable gang of chickens return.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is available to watch now on Netflix.



