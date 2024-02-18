Ewan McGregor lands next lead movie role

Randy Holmes - Getty Images

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has landed his next lead movie role opposite Anne Hathaway.

According to Deadline, McGregor and Hathaway have both signed on to star in a currently untitled film from Warner Bros Motion Picture Group.

David Robert Mitchell, the filmmaker who brought us Under the Silver Lake and It Follows, is on board to direct the feature which has been described as a "thrill-ride".

While a synopsis for the movie, which will be shot in Imax, is currently being kept under wraps we do know that Mitchell will direct from his own original script.

Mitchell will also serve as producer alongside Jackson Pictures' Matt Jackson, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot.

McGregor is best known for his role in the Star Wars universe as Obi-Wan Kenobi – a role he reprised in 2022 for the Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the standalone six-part series saw McGregor return to the role having previously played the Jedi in the prequel films.

Opening up about Obi-Wan's future last year, Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy gave fans a disappointing update, saying they have no plans for a second season.

"I always hesitate to say: 'No we won't do anything more with Obi-Wan Kenobi'," she said. "Maybe what we end up doing is something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories we're doing, or eventually into a movie – who knows?

"But right now, it's still our stand-alone limited series. We have no plans for expansion right now."

Meanwhile, series writer Joby Harold said: "I've just been thinking about this for so long as a close-ended story that my mind is so focused on this as a sort of limited [series], that I haven't thought beyond it."

