It Ends With Us star condemns "vilifying" women over cast drama

It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar has condemned people for "vilifying" the female cast and writer over alleged "behind the scenes" drama.

The actor, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the blockbuster, penned a lengthy statement on Instagram on Tuesday (August 20) about the online conversation surrounding It Ends With Us.

There have been rumours of a rift between producer-star Blake Lively and director-star Justin Baldoni because they haven't done any promotion together. Fans discovered before the film's release that Lively and the rest of the movie's cast don't follow Baldoni on Instagram.

While Brandon Sklenar doesn't address rumours of an on-set rift, his statement condemns the backlash Lively and author Colleen Hoover have faced.

"I wanted to take a minute and address all this stuff swirling online,” Sklenar wrote on Instagram. “Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves.

"Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about.

"It is, in fact, the opposite of the point. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Sklenar argued that the film's message on domestic violence was far too important to be brushed aside for petty fan speculation about on-set conflicts.

"Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this,” Sklenar explained. “A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma, domestic abuse or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see.

“This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their shit together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions.

“This film is meant to inspire. It’s meant to validate and recognize. It’s meant to instill hope. It’s meant to build courage and help people feel less alone. Ultimately it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together.”

Sklenar encouraged anyone gossiping about the movie to be sure their "opinions are based in fact", or else they will contribute to a toxic online culture.

"Lead with love and please be kind," he concluded.

While no one else from the It Ends with Us cast has addressed the feud rumours, Baldoni did recently acknowledge "friction" while making the film.

"Everything in life needs friction to grow," Baldoni told The Hollywood Reporter. "And look, we created something so beautiful and so magical, and it was hard, and it was worth it at the same time.

"And I grew so much as both a filmmaker, an actor and as a person throughout this experience."

Despite the ongoing fan speculation — or perhaps, partially because of it — It Ends With Us has already made more than $180 million at the box office since its release 10 days ago.

It Ends With Us is out now in cinemas.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

