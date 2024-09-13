Emma Corrin lands next lead movie role

Emma Corrin has landed their next movie role, following the huge success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Deadline, the actor will play the lead in 100 Nights of Hero, alongside Longlegs' Maika Monroe. The period fantasy will be based on Isabel Greenberg's 2016 graphic novel

The One Hundred Nights of Hero.

100 Nights of Hero follows a charming houseguest as he arrives at a remote castle. His presence brings chaos to the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry, and their devoted maid Hero.

Directed by Julia Jackman, the movie will see Corrin star as Hero, with Monroe playing the role of Cherry. The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine will star as the houseguest.

Musician Charli XCX has also been announced as part of the project, though details of her involvement have not yet been shared. There is currently no news on a potential release date.

Elsewhere, Corrin can be seen starring in the MCU blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, which recently became the biggest R-rated movie of all time. The incredibly successful sequel saw Corrin play Cassandra Nova, the telekinetic and telepathic villain who also happens to be Charles Xavier's twin sister.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Corrin revealed that co-star Hugh Jackman had given them some "really moving" advice when taking on the role.

"We just had one of those conversations [about] no matter how much success you have or how many incredible roles you get, playing this thing that means so much to so many people, you still are so riddled with insecurity and anxiety about being able to do a good job," Corrin shared.

"I was so worried, I felt so much pressure going into it. Marvel fans hold everyone to such a high standard because these characters are so beloved, so he really put me at ease about that."

Deadpool & Wolverine is out now in cinemas.

