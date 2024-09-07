Elton John arrives at Toronto Film Festival after revealing ‘limited vision’

Sir Elton John has made his first public appearance at Toronto International Film Festival, days after announcing a severe eye infection had left him with limited vision in one eye.

The British singer, 77, was pictured in good spirits as he arrived on the back of a buggy at the Canadian festival, alongside his husband David Furnish.

The pair, modeling different shades of burgundy suits, arrived for the world premiere of documentary film Elton John: Never Too Late from co-directors RJ Cutler and Furnish.

It is billed as a portrait of Sir Elton as he “looks back on his life and forward to a climactic farewell show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium”.

The film begins at the same stadium but in 1975 when he played to more than 100,000 fans over two nights.

The documentary features interviews with never-before-seen archival footage and photographs, as well as documenting the love story Sir Elton found with Furnish.

Sir Elton’s appearance at the world premiere comes days after he shared the health announcement with almost five million fans on Instagram.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he wrote.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

The Toronto Film Festival also saw stars including Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield at the premiere of We Live In Time, while Tom Hiddleston, Karen Gillan and Chiwetel Ejiofor were promoting their new sci-fi film The Life Of Chuck.