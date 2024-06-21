Elizabeth Olsen's 100%-rated new movie confirms Netflix release date

Elizabeth Olsen's family drama His Three Daughters has finally secured a Netflix release date.

Announced to be heading to the streaming service last autumn, it'll be available to watch from September 20, while select UK cinemas are screening it two weeks earlier for those who'd like to see it on the big screen.

From French Exit writer-director Azazel Jacobs, His Three Daughters stars Olsen as Christina, with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's Carrie Coon and Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne as her sisters Katie and Rachel. All three are reunited during a family emergency.

The movie's official synopsis teased a "bittersweet and often funny story" of an elderly man and his trio of adult daughters who are brought together during his "volatile" final days.

"Katie is a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with a wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina is a different kind of mum, separated from her offspring for the first time; and Rachel is a sports-betting stoner who has never left her father's apartment — much to the chagrin of her half-sisters, who share a different mother and worldview," it reads.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, the movie debuted with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It still holds that score, with more reviews having followed since its premiere.

In The Hollywood Reporter's review, critic Jon Frosch described the movie as "wry, vivid and moving in unexpected ways".

Indiewire's Kate Erbland praised the performances of all three lead actors, noting each "gets a moment to shine" and adding that "they're all at their best when [the sisters are] forced into working together".

His Three Daughters comes to Netflix on September 20.



