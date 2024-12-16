Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford 'want a quick divorce' in 2025

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford want a quick divorce in the new year credit:Bang Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford want a quick divorce in the new year.

The ex-TV couple - who hosted 'This Morning' from 2006 until 2020 - split in May after 14 years of marriage and are said to be determined to reach a quick divorce settlement, with Ruth keen to stay in their Surrey mansion while Eamonn is eyeing a new life with his girlfriend Katie Alexander.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The aim is for Eamonn and Ruth to resolve their divorce as quickly as possible in the new year.

"Ruth is keen to stay in their marital home as it is where she is settled.

"Eamonn, on the other hand, wants to get out and make a fresh start.

"They aren't dragging their heels and want this settled as quickly as possible."

Eamonn is said to be planning to marry Katie as the pair have forged a close bond since his marriage ended.

A friend told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Eamonn has been talking openly about his plans to marry Katie and made it clear he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

"They're living together, and he knows it feels right.

"They have a strong connection. She has given him a real lust for life."

The pair were reportedly said to be having "difficult conversations" about who gets to keep their beloved dog Maggie although Eamonn's health issues (he had spinal surgery in 2022) could mean he is forced to give up the pooch.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on, and they know she needs stability.

"It’s a case of who can give her that.

"The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him. But if Ruth is able to get out and about and walk her more, then it may well be that she gets Maggie in the split."